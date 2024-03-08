Aditya Grover, an assistant professor of computer science at the UCLA Samueli School of Engineering, has been selected as a 2023 AI2050 Early Career Fellow by Schmidt Sciences, a philanthropy founded by former Google CEO Eric Schmidt and his wife Wendy to support postdoctoral and pre-tenure researchers’ work on difficult problems in artificial intelligence.

The fellowship, which includes a two-year, $300,000 grant, will fund Grover’s development of a new AI model for forecasting extreme weather. Current forecasting models for increasingly extreme weather struggle to accurately represent how physical processes unfold over both space and time, and over extended periods into the future. Grover’s large-scale training model will integrate domain knowledge and provide calibrated estimates of uncertainty for reliable prediction of extreme events and extrapolation to longer time scales.

Grover joined the engineering school in 2021 and directs the Machine Intelligence Group, which focuses on developing AI systems that can interact and reason with limited supervision. He was named to Forbes’ 30 Under 30 list in the science category in 2024 for his career-long contributions to core artificial intelligence and its applications to scientific discovery, especially for climate and energy domains.

He has also been named Samsung AI Researcher of the Year in 2022 and a Kavli Fellow by the National Academy of Science in 2023.

