When will faculty and staff return to in-person work at UCLA and what will that look like? What are the latest updates on fall planning? These questions are top of mind as we look ahead to the rest of 2021 and beyond.

The faculty and staff town hall on April 14 will include an update on how and when in-person work will return. The event will feature Joseph Bristow, distinguished professor of English, and Lubbe Levin, associate vice chancellor of Campus Human Resources. Bristow and Levin are the co-chairs of the Reinventing the UCLA Workplace of the Future Work Group.

Questions may be submitted in advance through the registration form here. Those participating via Zoom will also be able to pose questions during the town hall. Information on how to participate by Zoom will be sent after registration. The event will also be livestreamed on YouTube and a video recording of the town hall will be available for viewing on the COVID-19 resources website after the event.