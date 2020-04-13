The UCLA Remote Work Committee will be hosting a webinar on maximizing your work-from-home arrangements during COVID-19 safer at home orders. The free webinar will be hosted from noon to 1 p.m. on Tuesday, April 14.

This webinar, brought to you by UCLA Insurance and Risk Management, IT Services and BruinTech, will cover ways to optimize your work environment. Topics that will be discussed include how to ergonomically configure your home workstation and how to improve the sound quality and set up of your A/V equipment for calls and remote meetings.

In addition, the webinar will discuss a number of resources available to workers at this time, such as business continuity resources and remote communication and collaboration tools.

You can register for the webinar via Eventbrite, and the session will also be recorded for those unable to attend.