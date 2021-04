As hackers get more sophisticated and scam reports are on the rise, it is becoming increasingly important to learn how to keep your digital identity safe. On April 21 at 12 p.m., Paul Wells, UCLA’s crime prevention officer, will give a presentation on identity theft and cybercrimes. Wells’ presentation will be followed by a moderated Q&A session.

To attend this event, which will be held via Zoom, register here. For those who aren’t able to attend the live session, the event will be recorded.