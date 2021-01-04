The UCLA Academic Senate’s Council on Research has announced a grant opportunity for Senate faculty members — the Bridge Research Grant — with funding available during 2021–22.
This new program is being offered temporarily for 2021–22, in lieu of the previous Research Enabling Grant and Faculty Research Grant programs. These programs will resume once funds become available in the future.
The Bridge Research Grant program is designed to assist Senate faculty members who need a relatively small amount of grant support to conduct their research. Applicants may request up to the maximum of $2,500. Faculty members whose total research support exceeds $75,000 (including funding from external agencies as well as internal funding or startup funds) for the 2020–21 academic year are not eligible to apply. Applications will undergo review. Funding will be merit-based and dependent on available funds.
Applications must be submitted by Feb. 11 at 5 p.m. The Council on Research will not consider late submissions, regardless of circumstances.
Please note:
- The application is available on the Council on Research Faculty Grants Program — Research Grants portal.
- Each eligible Senate faculty member may submit only one proposal per application cycle.
- Grant recipients must spend funds within the fiscal year for which they are requested. Any unexpended funds are automatically returned to the council on June 30, 2022. No extensions will be available under any circumstances.
- All of the restrictions governing allowable and non-allowable expenses that are currently in force will apply to this program. Details are available on the Council on Research webpage.