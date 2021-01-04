The UCLA Academic Senate’s Council on Research has announced a grant opportunity for Senate faculty members — the Bridge Research Grant — with funding available during 2021–22.

This new program is being offered temporarily for 2021–22, in lieu of the previous Research Enabling Grant and Faculty Research Grant programs. These programs will resume once funds become available in the future.

The Bridge Research Grant program is designed to assist Senate faculty members who need a relatively small amount of grant support to conduct their research. Applicants may request up to the maximum of $2,500. Faculty members whose total research support exceeds $75,000 (including funding from external agencies as well as internal funding or startup funds) for the 2020–21 academic year are not eligible to apply. Applications will undergo review. Funding will be merit-based and dependent on available funds.

Applications must be submitted by Feb. 11 at 5 p.m. The Council on Research will not consider late submissions, regardless of circumstances.

Please note: