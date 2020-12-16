UCLA will close for its annual winter break from Saturday, Dec. 19, to Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021. The campus will reopen on Monday, Jan. 4.

In light of current needs and to ensure the well-being of employees, UCLA plans to observe an extended closure this holiday season. For UCLA employees, the closure is extended to six non-holiday days (Dec. 21, 22, 23, 28, 29 and 30) in addition to the four paid holidays (Dec. 24, 25 and 31, and Jan. 1). The Office of the President has approved an exception to the vacation leave and curtailment leave policies to allow eligible employees to use up to six vacation days in advance of actual accrual during the campus closure.

For information about vacation days or compensatory time, read the 2020–2021 winter holiday closure FAQs. For questions regarding the application of personnel policies, campus employees can contact their departmental HR representative or Campus Human Resources Employee Relations Consultant.

The annual winter holiday closure results in energy cost savings. It also reduces campus greenhouse gas emissions by more than 1 million pounds of CO2, which helps preserve natural resources and moves the university closer to its 2025 carbon neutrality goal.

During the closure, the UCLA Health System and certain essential-service facilities will continue to remain open. Deans, vice chancellors and organization heads will determine if any facilities under their management will remain fully or partially open during the closure.