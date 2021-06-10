The UCLA COVID-19 Response and Recovery Task Force has created an online campus ramp-up planning guide to answer questions about the phased return to campus. This guide provides information on what departments will need to prepare for expanded campus operations and what employees can expect, whether working on campus, remotely or in a hybrid fashion (combining on-site and remote work). In the current phase, some work currently being done remotely will be transitioned back to campus, while other work may continue remotely.
The online campus ramp-up planning guide is a resource for departments and employees as they navigate this transition. The guide includes:
- Summaries of key safety measures based on state, county and University of California guidelines and protocols, including the expectation that face coverings will continue to be required in addition to COVID-19 testing for those that have an approved accommodation from the vaccine mandate;
- Key takeaways on expected changes in campus operations;
- Templates to assist with workforce planning, including employee scheduling;
- Information on how to request support services and supplies to make workspaces safer;
- Resources to support employees working remotely, including financial assistance to purchase ergonomic home office furniture for those working remotely three days or more per week; and
- Commuter resources, including information on subsidized transit passes and daily discounted parking for those employees working a hybrid telecommuting schedule.