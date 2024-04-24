Raising awareness about the importance of various safety measures, protocols and resources, and cultivating a culture of safety and well-being at UCLA are the goals behind the inaugural Campus Safety Week, which runs May 6–8. A series of free events, demonstrations, giveaways and other fun activities that highlight various topics will be held in several campus locations. All are free and open to UCLA students, faculty and staff.

Among them:

DuPont ThermoMan and ThermoHand live virtual demonstrations will be held May 6 and May 8, from 11 a.m.–12:30 p.m., in the CNSI Auditorium. Come watch lab coats and protective gloves get challenged by fire and heat and discuss the results with on-site experts.

A venomous animals and poisonous plants educational workshop will run May 7, from 10 a.m.– noon, in Career Center conference rooms A and B, located on level three of the Strathmore Building at 501 Westwood Plaza. Get a refresher course on what to look out for when you’re out in the field — or even on a hike!

A health and safety fair will be held May 7, from noon–3 p.m., in Wilson Plaza. Enter drawings and win prizes while enjoying some free treats. Vendors include Thermo Fisher Scientific, DuPont, 3M, Bulwark and Primo Driving School.

More accidents and injuries happen while driving than during any other activity. Take a free Daily Driver Safety Seminar to improve your safety on the road on May 6 and May 7, from 10 a.m.–noon, in the Center for Health Sciences, Room 23-105.

Have your safety questions answered by professionals as part of a panel discussion on May 8, from 1–2 p.m., in the Center for Health Sciences, Room 23-105.

“Safety isn’t merely a box to check; it’s a commitment to our collective well-being,” said Curtis Plotkin, assistant vice chancellor of UCLA Environment, Health and Safety. “By engaging in Safety Week activities, we actively contribute to a culture of care and dedication to one another’s welfare.”

More details, including a complete schedule of events and registration information, are available online.