UCLA has convened a child care committee to discuss and determine the needs for care among faculty, staff and students. The committee includes representatives from across campus and will produce a final report for executive leadership outlining community child care needs and making recommendations for responding to those needs.

To better understand those needs, the committee asks that staff complete a brief survey. This survey is for parents or caretakers of young children or those who may have childcare needs in the future. Responses to the survey will be collected anonymously.

The survey will take no more than 10 minutes to complete and the results will allow the committee to understand both the unmet child care needs on campus and how these needs influence the Bruin community.

For more information related to the childcare committee, please contact PreK12@ucla.edu.