In preparation for a broader return to campus and on-site work in the months ahead, all UCLA and UCLA Health faculty, staff and student workers must complete new state-mandated COVID-19 prevention training. This training is required of all state of California employers and employees, including those throughout the University of California system. Those who have previously completed other COVID-19 trainings will still need to complete this new training.

Designed by UCLA Environment, Health and Safety, in collaboration with the UC Center of Excellence for Risk and Safety Services, this new module aims to educate employees about UCLA’s COVID-19 protocols and the public health mitigation requirements that help us maintain a safer work environment during the pandemic. Topics include physical distancing, face coverings, symptom monitoring and testing, reporting workplace COVID-19 exposures and illnesses, and sanitization and disinfection practices.

The 15-minute training, which includes an interactive module and quiz, must be completed either before returning to on-site work or by June 30, 2021, whichever comes first. Those already working on site must complete this training as soon as possible.