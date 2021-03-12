The UCLA COVID-19 Response and Recovery Task Force will present a faculty and staff town hall on March 18 from 12 to 1 p.m. Led by the task force’s co-chairs Michael Beck and Michael Meranze, the town hall will include discussions on new opportunities for the spring quarter, where we are in our recovery planning and our current assumptions about the fall.

The session will include a presentation, followed by a Q&A session with:

Susan Ettner, interim dean of graduate education and professor in the schools of medicine and public health

Renee Fortier, executive director of UCLA events and transportation

Adriana Galván, dean of undergraduate education

Andrea Kasko, professor of engineering

Megan McEvoy, professor of microbiology, immunology and molecular genetics

The event will also be livestreamed on YouTube and a video recording of the town hall will be available for viewing on the COVID-19 resources website after the event.

For general information about COVID-19, please visit UCLA’s COVID-19 information hub.