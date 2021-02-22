As the COVID-19 immunization rollout continues, the UCLA COVID-19 Response and Recovery Task Force and experts from UCLA Health remain committed to keeping the Bruin community up to date with accurate information about vaccination prioritization and distribution, and the critical role that these immunizations will play in helping us get back to campus.

UCLA Health will host another town hall on Feb. 24, from 12 to 1 p.m., for faculty and staff that will include an update on the vaccination process, as well as a question-and-answer session. The town hall will feature William Dunne, administrative director for emergency preparedness, security and safety services at UCLA Health, and Dr. Peter Katona, clinical professor of medicine at the David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA, adjunct professor of public health at the UCLA Fielding School of Public Health and chair of the COVID-19 response and recovery task force infection control working group.

Registration is now open. This event will also be livestreamed and available on demand. Please submit questions in advance through the registration page or by sending an email to COVID19@ucla.edu. Those participating via Zoom will be able to ask questions during the town hall.

For general information about vaccines, please visit UCLA Health’s COVID-19 vaccine information hub. For more information pertaining to vaccines at UCLA, please visit UCLA’s COVID-19 resources website. If you have additional questions, concerns or thoughts about UCLA’s COVID-19 response, please write to COVID19@ucla.edu.