UCLA will host an educational webinar to present facts about COVID-19 testing, prevention and treatment for the Black and Latino communities. Black and Latino researchers and scientists from UCLA and AltaMed Health Systems will share information that can help you and your family stay safe during the ongoing pandemic.

The webinar will be held Thursday, Jan. 13, from 5:30 to 7 p.m. The event is free and open to the public, but advance registration is required. Click here to register.

The event was co-organized by Vickie Mays, a UCLA professor of psychology and of health policy and management at the UCLA Fielding School of Public Health. She encourages people to attend with family members, friends and community members — and to ask questions about COVID-19 — particularly in light of the upcoming Martin Luther King Jr. national holiday.

“It takes all of us to keep all of us healthy and well,” she said.

In addition to Mays, panelists will be Dr. Medell Briggs-Malonson and Dr. Omai Garner of UCLA Health, and Dr. Sherrill Brown, an infectious disease specialist at AltaMed. They will be presenting important facts about the disease and the pandemic, clearing up common misconceptions and answering questions from attendees.

The webinar’s primary audiences are UCLA faculty, staff and students and their families who are concerned about COVID-19 in the Black and Latino communities, including students in UCLA’s Academic Advancement Program, the nation’s largest university-based student diversity program.

Mays also directs the National Institutes of Health–funded UCLA BRITE Center for Science, Research and Policy and is a special advisor to UCLA’s chancellor on Black life. The event is being hosted by the Academic Advancement Program and the BRITE Center.