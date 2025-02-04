Dr. Robert Cherry, the UCLA Health chief medical and quality officer, has been awarded the Physician of the Year Award by Press Ganey, a provider of experience measurement, analytics and insights to health systems and health plans. The award honors a distinguished medical professional who has demonstrated exceptional leadership, compassionate care and a steadfast commitment to enhancing the human experience in healthcare.

Cherry, who joined UCLA Health in 2014, has been instrumental in driving systemwide quality improvement initiatives. His innovative approaches to quality and value-based care, coupled with his expertise in analytics, informatics and advanced computational techniques, have significantly elevated clinical quality and patient experience across our health system.

“Dr. Cherry’s leadership is always centered on the patient and family perspective,” said Johnese Spisso, president of UCLA Health and CEO of the UCLA Hospital System. “He consistently prioritizes the needs of our patients and tackles challenges with a calm, professional demeanor that energizes and inspires our team.”

“Dr. Cherry’s impact on patient care and the overall patient experience at UCLA Health is undeniable,” said Patrick T. Ryan, CEO and chairman at Press Ganey Forsta. “His commitment to improving the human experience extends beyond clinical excellence. Dr. Cherry has cultivated an environment where patients feel truly valued, respected, and at the center of their own care.”

