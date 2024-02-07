Want more sunlight and fewer red lights? Bruins and all students, staff and faculty at UC campuses can now take advantage of a newly introduced e-bike purchase program.

Following an existing commitment to lower commute emissions and further sustainability at each campus, the new UC E-Bike Purchase Program makes this eco-friendly transportation option more accessible. Through the program, UC students, staff and faculty are eligible for discounted pricing on multiple styles of bikes through four nationally recognized vendors.

Dirwin Bike, Lectric Bike, Ride1Up and Velotric offer affordable pricing, as well as the opportunity to purchase locally and get maintenance support. Available styles include commuter bikes, facilities/cargo bikes and collapsible or folding bikes. The discounts range from 15% to 60%, depending on the vendor and model.

E-bikes not only provide economical transportation that alleviates air pollution and campus parking challenges, they also offer an active, healthy, fun and fast (with pedal-assist) option for commuting to and from campus and recreational trips.

This new year, new ride initiative is possible due to a UC Grad Student Union UAW agreement brought to fruition by Systemwide Procurement. And if the California Air Resources Board's proposed California E-Bike Incentive Project goes live, qualified students, staff and faculty may be able to get their e-bike purchase fully reimbursed.

To start cycling, learn more about the UC E-Bike Purchase Program by reading the procurement agreement or downloading the program overview flyer with comprehensive product and pricing information. To access discount details from each vendor or to purchase a bike, create an account at these dedicated UC landing pages: Dirwin Bike UC Program, Lectric Bike UC Program, Ride1Up UC Program, and Velotric UC Program.