Employees juggling child care and work can benefit from a temporary change in the University of California’s Absence from Work policy that is designed to provide additional relief for parents. Effective through Dec. 31, eligible staff may use their accrued sick leave if they are unable to work or telework because their children are not able to physically attend their school or place of care due to COVID-19 precautions.

The temporary change applies to policy-covered staff employees at locations other than Lawrence Berkeley National Lab or UC Hastings. In accordance with this policy, granting the use of accrued sick leave for these purposes will not be considered an exception to the Absence from Work policy.

Subject to collective bargaining, a similar expansion of the use of sick leave is available to represented staff employees who have accrued sick leave.