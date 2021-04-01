In recognition of the many challenges UC employees continue to face, the University has decided to offer all University employees, including exclusively represented employees, a new 2021 allotment of emergency paid sick leave, or EPSL, available for use immediately.

This additional EPSL is more generous than the federal law governing EPSL would require, and more generous than the COVID-19 supplemental paid sick leave signed into law by Gov. Newsom on March 19, 2021.

The University’s 2021 EPSL is available to employees who are unable to work or telework for the reasons below, which include those specified in the original EPSL provisions and a few additions:

Reason 1: The employee is subject to a federal, state, or local quarantine or isolation order related to COVID-19.

Reason 2: The employee has been advised by a health care provider to self-quarantine due to concerns related to COVID-19.

The employee has been advised by a health care provider to self-quarantine due to concerns related to COVID-19. Reason 3: The employee is experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 and is seeking a medical diagnosis from a health care provider; New: The employee has been exposed to COVID-19 and is seeking or awaiting the results of a diagnostic test for, or a medical diagnosis of, COVID-19; New: The University has requested that the employee obtain a diagnostic test for, or a medical diagnosis of, COVID-19, and the employee is seeking or awaiting those results; New: The employee is obtaining immunization related to COVID-19; or New: The employee is recovering from an injury, disability, illness or condition related to obtaining immunization related to COVID-19.

Reason 4: The employee is caring for an individual who is either subject to a federal, state, or local quarantine or isolation order related to COVID-19 or who has been advised by a health care provider to self-quarantine due to concerns related to COVID-19.

Reason 5: The employee is caring for their child whose school or place of care has closed (or whose child care provider is unavailable) for reasons related to COVID-19.

Reason 6: The employee is experiencing any other substantially similar condition specified by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

Full-time employees may take up to 80 hours of EPSL, while those who are part-time may take up to the two-week equivalent. As before, employees will receive their regular rate of pay during EPSL. Although the law allows employers to place caps on pay for EPSL, the University has once again decided not to apply these caps.

An employee may request EPSL by speaking to their supervisor or by submitting a completed 2021 EPSL Request Form (PDF) to their supervisor. EPSL is available March 29, 2021, through Sept. 30, 2021.

If an employee took any leave between Jan. 1, 2021, and March 28, 2021, for one or more of the EPSL qualifying reasons but was not paid as described above, the employee may submit a retroactive request to use EPSL. If an employee has an EPSL leave in progress as of Sept. 30, 2021, the employee will be allowed to finish taking the amount of EPSL that they are entitled to receive.

For questions, please contact the leave administrator at your location.