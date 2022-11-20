Sometimes there is such thing as a free lunch (or in this case, a free bike). UCLA is now offering brand new bikes to those willing to hand in their parking permits. Qualifying “Earn-A-Bike” participants will get a free $800 bicycle package from Helen's Cycles in Santa Monica or the Bike Center.

The incentive program is designed to get eligible employees and graduate students to ride a bicycle to campus as a sustainable, economical and healthy alternative to driving alone. The program will help support numerous UCLA initiatives and goals such as the climate action plan, sustainable transportation plan (PDF) and healthy campus initiative’s goal to make UCLA the “healthiest campus in America.”

Participants in the Earn-A-Bike program must complete a mandatory orientation online and cancel or forfeit the right to a parking permit for two years.