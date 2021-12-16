UCLA will close for its annual winter break from Saturday, Dec. 18, to Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022. Normal campus operations will resume on Monday, Jan. 3. The campus has issued a reminder to members of the UCLA community about safe travel during the break and health protocols for returning to campus.

This closure period includes four university-paid holidays (Dec. 23, 24, 30 and 31). Six days (Dec. 20, 21, 22, 27, 28 and 29) are not paid holidays; for information on using vacation time (including vacation days not yet accrued), compensatory time or leave without pay to cover these non-holidays, see Campus Human Resources’ holiday closure page and FAQ.

The annual winter holiday closure results in energy cost savings and reduces campus greenhouse gas emissions, helping to preserve natural resources and move the university closer to its 2025 carbon neutrality goal. Employees are encouraged to turn off office lights and to power down and unplug all office appliances before leaving for the holidays, including computers, printers, fans, refrigerators and microwaves.

Most buildings will be closed during the break and will have reduced or no heating, cooling or ventilation, though facilities that rely on these services — including certain research labs — will continue to receive them.

Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center will remain open, and the UCLA Police Department will maintain emergency response capabilities and 24-hour patrols and will provide safe-travel escorts from 5 p.m.–1 a.m. nightly.

COVID-19 tests will be available from vending machines, but no samples will be collected or processed between Dec. 23–26 or Dec. 30–Jan. 2. For details, see the UCLA Ashe Student Health and Wellness Center’s holiday break page.

View the full list of campus services and operations available during the closure.

See you in the new year!