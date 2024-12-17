For employees, the 12-day UCLA winter break closure — from Saturday, Dec. 21, 2024, through Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2025 — includes four university-paid holidays (Dec. 24, 25, and 31, and Jan. 1) and four non-holidays (Dec. 23, 26, 27 and 30). Normal campus operations will resume on Thursday, Jan. 2, 2025.

For information on how to use vacation days or compensatory time for those non-holiday days, visit the campus human resources page and check out their FAQs.

To reduce operating costs and allow most employees a much-needed break, most administrative, business and finance operations and support services in the administrative vice chancellor, vice chancellor and chief financial officer organizations will be closed during the break. Other departments and units may be open intermittently or follow modified service schedules.

Essential services, including police and fire personnel, IT services, and limited janitorial services, will be available throughout the closure, and the Meyer and Renee Luskin Conference Center will also remain open. Operational curtailments will not impact hospitals and clinics, which will remain open as usual.

See the full schedule for campus services during the winter break.

Below are several reminders as campus prepares for the closure:



Police and emergency response

The University of California Police Department and other incident responders will maintain emergency response capabilities during the closure. Campus police will provide 24-hour patrols, take police reports and provide EMS responses. Safe-travel escorts will be available from 5 p.m.–1 a.m. nightly.



UCLA Health

Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center will remain open, and other health system facilities will continue to operate normally during the break.



Buildings and facilities

Most campus buildings will be closed. Heating, ventilation and air conditioning will be significantly reduced or shut off in those buildings that are primarily unoccupied but will remain on in facilities housing research and other projects that require them. UCLA Facilities Management will provide services for buildings remaining open and will be available continuously through their trouble call center, reachable at 310-825-9236.



Transportation

Bruin Bus and UCLA SafeRide, as well as the BruinAccess paratransit service, will not be in service during the closure. Local and commuter transit lines may have altered service during the winter holidays.



Museums

The Hammer Museum and the Fowler Museum will be closed Dec. 25 and Jan. 1. Please check the museum schedules for hours of operation.



If you have further questions about UCLA’s or your department’s holiday closure plans, contact your supervisor.

Campus employees with additional questions may contact their departmental HR representative or Kathleen Shiroma a kshiroma@chr.ucla.edu for questions regarding application of personnel policies. UCLA Health employees may contact Jane Miller in UCLA Health Human Resources at janemiller@mednet.ucla.edu.