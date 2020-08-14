Staff are invited to participate in the UC Employee Engagement Survey Task Force Launch to meet other participating staff members and to begin planning for the year. Interested in giving back to UCLA by helping to increase staff engagement across campus and the health system? Want to create recommendations with other staff on improving priority areas identified for UCLA? Already signed up to serve on one of the five task forces below?

Diversity and inclusion

Career development

Working relationships

Performance management

Organizational change

Please register here if you would like to participate.