As part of its commitment to family-friendly policies, programs and benefits, UC will expand its Pay for Family Care and Bonding program, which was introduced on July 1, 2021. In 2023, the income replacement offered by the program will increase from 70% to 100% of eligible earnings.

Beginning in 2023, the program pay option will provide income replacement of 100% of eligible earnings for up to eight workweeks per calendar year to replace income that employees would otherwise lose during an approved family and medical leave taken for a qualifying reason. For employees who are paid monthly, the income replacement increase begins with the pay period that starts on Jan. 1, 2023, and the pay period starting Dec. 25, 2022, for those paid biweekly.

The increase from 70% to 100% income replacement will be available for qualifying leaves starting in 2022 and bridging to 2023, as well as for qualifying leaves beginning on or after Jan. 1, 2023.

The Pay for Family Care and Bonding program is available for family and medical leaves taken in a block of one or more workweeks for the following qualifying reasons:

Caring for a family member with a serious health condition

Bonding with a new child

Military caregiver leave

Qualifying exigency leave

The program is not available for use toward family and medical leave taken for an employee’s own serious health condition or pregnancy disability. For those cases, please refer to Your Guide to UC Disability Benefits and consult your location leave coordinator to learn more about available pay options.

While an employee is receiving pay through the program, UC will continue to cover its share of premium costs for health and welfare benefits. Employees cannot use any paid leave accruals, such as sick leave, vacation or PTO, while they are being paid through the program.

Go to the Pay for Family Care and Bonding page and frequently asked questions for more information. Visit family friendly resources for faculty and family friendly resources for staff to learn more about all of UC’s programs, policies and resources.