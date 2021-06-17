The University of California is committed to supporting faculty and staff who need time off to care for a family member or to bond with a new child. Family and medical leave provides job protection when employees need time off for a number of reasons, consistent with federal and state law.

The Pay for Family Care and Bonding program, effective July 1, 2021, gives employees the option to replace some of the income they would otherwise lose during their approved leave.

Employees who qualify for the program can receive 70% of their eligible earnings for up to eight workweeks per calendar year. To qualify, the family and medical leave must be taken in a block of one workweek or more for any of the following purposes:

Care for a family member with a serious health condition

Bonding with a new child

Military caregiver leave

Qualifying exigency leave

Family and medical leave is job-protected leave provided by the University of California for specified family and medical reasons consistent with the federal Family and Medical Leave Act, the California Family Rights Act and California’s Pregnancy Disability Leave Law.

In addition, the University of California supports eligible faculty and staff who wish to expand their immediate families through adoption. Beginning July 1, 2021, the University of California’s Adoption Assistance Plan, administered by WEX Health, provides financial support through reimbursement of up to $5,000 of eligible expenses per adoption.