As UCLA progresses beyond the emergency phase of COVID-19 to long-term planning, a new FlexWork Guide for Managers (PDF) has been created. This guide is the result of the ongoing efforts of the Reinventing the UCLA Workplace of the Future Work Group, which was established in December 2020 to review and make recommendations to identify evolving workplace trends and define the flexible workplace of the future.

Please note that although this guide is primarily for use by managers, it is widely available to keep faculty and staff informed. Guidance for hospital and clinical operations will be issued separately by UCLA Health Human Resources.

Review this guide and, where appropriate, work to implement FlexWork in a manner that is beneficial to achieving UCLA’s goals while also supporting our employees.