To help support the Bruin community, UCLA will begin supplying free menstrual-care products in campus restrooms starting April 4. UCLA will be the first in the University of California system to provide pads and tampons campuswide.

The Student Wellness Commission worked with UCLA Facilities Management to implement this complimentary service.

California’s Menstrual Equity for All Act of 2021 advises universities to stock 50% of their restrooms with an adequate supply of free products. UCLA will make them available in men’s, women’s and gender-neutral restrooms across campus.

