UCLA students, faculty and staff are asked to “drop, cover and hold on” at 10:17 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 17, during the Great ShakeOut. Held annually on the third Thursday of October, this event is the world’s largest virtual earthquake drill. During this minute-long event, participants practice reacting safely and calmly to an emergency earthquake scenario, allowing them to be better prepared to respond in the event of a major earthquake — potentially preventing catastrophe. The Great ShakeOut also allows for testing of UCLA’s emergency communications systems.

“Through this exercise, we can enhance our preparedness and response capabilities,” said Lisa Martin, director of the UCLA Office of Emergency Management, or OEM. “These drills give participants an opportunity to practice their response and develop a clear action plan to stay composed and alert when faced with a real situation.”

To prepare for the Oct. 17 earthquake drill, download MyShake, a global earthquake early-warning alert app, via the Apple Store or Google Play. Bruins are also encouraged to verify their BruinALERT contact information and/or opt to receive text alerts by following the instructions on the BruinALERT website. Finally, Bruins should download the Bruins Safe App, also found in Apple Store and Google Play. A link to the drill (in both English and Spanish) is posted on the UCLA Great ShakeOut website.



October marks Bruin Earthquake Awareness Month, a time when OEM staff will be participating in outreach efforts and sharing important safety information related to earthquake preparedness and safety.



“Regularly updating and practicing your earthquake safety plan is crucial,” Martin said. “Familiarity with the steps to take before, during and after an earthquake can significantly reduce panic and confusion, ensuring a more organized and efficient response in a real emergency. Being prepared not only protects you but also helps keep our Bruin community safer.”