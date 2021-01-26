On Jan. 27, members of UCLA’s COVID-19 Response and Recovery Task Force will hold a virtual town hall to update faculty and staff on the progress of UCLA Health’s vaccination program and to take questions from employees.

The town hall, which will be held at noon, will feature Dr. Annabelle de St. Maurice and Dr. Daniel Uslan, co-chief infection prevention officers for UCLA Health. Registration is now open. The event will also be livestreamed on YouTube.

At the previous town hall on Jan. 14, members of the campus’s Response and Recovery Task Force outlined UCLA Health’s program and addressed questions from employees.