The UCLA Academic Senate has announced a new faculty research recovery grant program aimed at supporting current senate faculty who have experienced significant pandemic-related research loss due to caregiving.

A total of $1.3 million is available and will be disbursed in equal shares to senate faculty who attest with their signature that their research was significantly disrupted by COVID-related caregiving demands (whether for children, elders or others). No other formal application is required.

To facilitate research progress, the research funds must be used by June 30, 2023, and follow university requirements regarding appropriate research-related expenses.

Faculty must fill out this form. The deadline to complete the forms is is Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022, at 11:59 p.m.

Read more about the program, including additional selection criteria.