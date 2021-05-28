The John Wooden Center will reopen on June 21. A Return to Rec membership is required to make a reservation.

As announced in the UCLA Bruin Post, Los Angeles County’s move to the least restrictive yellow tier will allow up to 50% capacity for gyms and fitness centers, which will be reflected in expanded reservation opportunities at the John Wooden Center.

Per campus guidelines, masks will still be required at all UCLA Recreation facilities, both indoor and outdoor.

Due to reduced capacities, access to UCLA Recreation facilities remains limited to currently registered UCLA undergraduate and graduate students; students enrolled in spring quarter; and UCLA faculty, staff and emeriti/retirees.

The Return to Rec website will be updated as Los Angeles County Public Health and UCLA protocols change.

Visit the Return to Rec website for more information.