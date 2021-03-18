Fidelity and the University of California are teaming up to help UCLA staff prepare for retirement. In these Zoom retirement sessions, Fidelity experts will walk you through every step that you should take, from beginning to end, as you approach retirement.

Some of the key topics that will be covered in these sessions include:

March 23 and 24: Retirement strategies to make the most of your UC benefits

March 30 and 31: Tips to maximize your Social Security retirement benefits

April 6 and 7: Walk you through the UC retirement process

April 13 and 14: Options for your accounts after you retire from UC

Space is limited. Click to register for the events.