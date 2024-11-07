Dear Bruin Community:

Like others around the country, today our students, staff and faculty are processing the results of yesterday’s election. In that context, I write to you to share the below statement on the election signed by the leaders of the University of California, the California State University system and the California Community Colleges.

I would also like to reshare the message that I sent to our community last week, which includes campus resources that are available to you if you’d like to use them. I urge us all to treat one another with sensitivity and respect today and in the days to come.

Sincerely,

Darnell Hunt

Interim Chancellor

The statement below was released Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2024, by UC President Michael Drake, CSU Chancellor Mildred García and California Community Colleges Chancellor Sonya Christian.

Following the presidential election results, we understand that there is a great deal of uncertainty and anxiety within California’s higher education community. The University of California, the California State University, and the California Community Colleges remain steadfast and committed to our values of diversity and inclusivity. We are proud to welcome students, faculty, and staff from all backgrounds, experiences, and perspectives, and we will continue to support and protect all members of our communities. California represents a beacon of hope for so many, and we stand ready to support our state and its people as we all move forward together.