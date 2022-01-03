These workshops are designed for staff who are within five years of retirement.

In partnership with campus human resources, the UCLA Emeriti/Retirees Relations Center is offering a three-part workshop series to help UCLA staff plan their retirements. These workshops are designed for staff who are within five years of retirement. All three sessions will be held on Zoom.

Friday, Jan. 14, 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

UC retirement plan and retiree health benefits

Friday, Jan. 21, 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Preparing financially for retirement

Friday, Jan. 28, 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

Work/life transitions

For questions about registration, curriculum or other general questions, contact Ayesha Dixon, of the emeriti/retirees relations center, at adixon@errc.ucla.edu.

For those who are unable to attend the first workshop, UCnet provides a recorded webinar that covers topics such as understanding UCRP pension benefits, retirement savings and retiree health coverage. In addition, detailed information is available in the UC retirement handbook (PDF).

The UC My Retirement web page offers resources covered in the second workshop. Fidelity also offers several resources on financial planning and social security. Call Fidelity at 866-682-7787.

For those who are unable to attend the third workshop, the UCLA Emeriti/Retirees Relations Center publishes a “Steps to Retirement” brochure (PDF) that outlines the steps one can take within five years of retirement to help ensure a smooth transition.