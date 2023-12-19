For UCLA employees, the 11-day winter break closure includes four university-paid holidays (Dec. 25 and 26, 2023, and Jan. 1 and 2, 2024) and three non-holidays (Dec. 27, 28 and 29).

The University of California Office of the President grants the discretion to each campus to determine which dates are selected as holidays in connection with the winter curtailment period to support the academic calendar. This year, UCLA selected Tuesday, Jan. 2 as the equivalent of the New Year’s Eve paid holiday. The schedule for UCOP as a location, including UCPath, is different and this holiday will be observed on Friday, Dec. 29 instead. Campus time and attendance systems will be programmed accordingly with Jan. 2 as a paid holiday for UCLA.

For information about using vacation days or compensatory time for those non-holidays, the campus human resources page has more information about the closure or you can read the FAQ.

To reduce operating costs and allow most employees to take a break, all administrative, business and finance operations and support services in the administrative vice chancellor and vice chancellor/chief financial officer organizations will be closed during this time, with some exceptions.

Below are several reminders as campus prepares for the winter closure:

Police and emergency response: The University of California Police Department and other incident responders will maintain emergency response capabilities during the closure. Campus police will provide 24-hour patrols, take police reports and provide EMS responses. Safe-travel escorts will be available from 5 p.m.–1 a.m. nightly.

UCLA Health system: Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center will remain open, and other health system facilities will continue to operate during the break.

Buildings and facilities: Most campus buildings will be closed. Heating, ventilation and air conditioning will be reduced in those buildings that are primarily unoccupied and turned off in unoccupied buildings, but will remain on in facilities housing research and other projects that require them. UCLA Facilities Management will provide services for buildings remaining open and will be available continuously through their trouble call center, reachable at 310-825-9236, or through their service request portal.

View the full list of campus services and operations available during the closure.

If you have further questions about your department’s holiday closure plans, contact your supervisor. Campus employees with additional questions may contact their departmental HR representative or Kathleen Shiroma at kshiroma@chr.ucla.edu for questions regarding application of personnel policies. UCLA Health employees may contact Jane Miller in UCLA Health Human Resources at janemiller@mednet.ucla.edu.