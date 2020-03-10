Staff Assembly and Campus Human Resources will on March 11 hold an information session and Q&A with members of UCLA leadership and UCLA Health to answer people’s questions about COVID-19.

Featured speakers will include Michael Beckc, administrative vice chancellor, and Dr. Robert Kim-Farley, professor in residence at the UCLA Fielding School of Public Health.

The event will go from 2 p.m. until 3:30 p.m. and be held in the James West Alumni Center, Collins Conference Room.

Seating capacity is limited, but we are working on livestreaming the event. We will send another announcement informing you how to livestream this presentation.





To RSVP for this event, please click here.



For updates and information regarding COVID-19, please review the following resources:

Corona Virus Information from UCLA Health