All information is current at time of publication. This fact sheet published at 10:42 a.m. on Friday, March 6.

Key facts regarding three UCLA students currently being tested for COVID-19

At 12:26 a.m., UCLA Chancellor Gene Block sent a message to proactively inform everyone on campus that three UCLA students are being tested for COVID-19 by the L.A. County Department of Public Health.

All three students are self-isolating off campus.

No one on the UCLA campus has tested positive for COVID-19.

UCLA has kept its entire campus informed of new developments since the coronavirus first made itself known on the world stage in January, including:

UCLA has remote teaching and learning tools in place for its students.

UCLA is hosting a series of information sessions across campus including at their dorms, which are livestreamed, where they have made available medical experts to answer questions, debunk rumors and serve as a general resource.

For the past several weeks, UCLA has also increased its preventive measures: More hand sanitizer stations, more cleanings of facilities, and use of electrostatic sprayer systems in high-use areas. UCLA has also created a COVID-19 website to serve as a source of knowledge for the general public. It is at www.ucla.in/coronavirus.



