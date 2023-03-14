As the climate crisis worsens, the University of California is evolving its response with an updated climate policy that shifts away from a carbon neutrality strategy that required significant reliance on offsets and toward a strategy of direct decarbonization that will require fully transforming campus energy infrastructure.

Faculty and staff can learn more about the planned policy changes in a Wednesday, March 15, webinar. The session runs from noon to 1 p.m. Register here.

Employees are also invited to view the draft policy and to share their feedback on the policy after the webinar. Additional feedback opportunities will be available later this year.