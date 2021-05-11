In the weeks following the announcement regarding a security data breach at the UC Office of the President that impacted all campuses, questions remain regarding how to protect your identity. To support the UCLA campus community and to answer some of your questions, a campus forum on protecting your identity will be held on May 12 from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. PDT.

The panel will include:

Lucy Avetisyan, associate vice chancellor and chief information officer

Michael Beck, administrative vice chancellor

David Shaw, chief information security officer

Kent Wada, chief privacy officer

The event will provide a brief overview of what types of information may have been impacted in this breach, why it is important to take action and what steps you can take if your information is found on the dark web. There will be time for questions, but since the incident is still under investigation, specific questions regarding the breach can’t be answered at this time. For further information about the data security breach, visit the UCOP microsite, which includes a recorded webinar about ways people can protect themselves.

Questions may be submitted in advance through the registration form. Those participating via Zoom will also be able to pose questions during the campus forum. Information on how to participate by Zoom will be sent after registration. The event will also be livestreamed on YouTube and a recording of the town hall will be available after the event.