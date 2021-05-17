Faculty and staff are invited to join members of the COVID-19 Response and Recovery Task Force for a virtual town hall meeting on May 21.

At this town hall, task force members will share information and answer questions related to teaching in the fall. Classroom occupancy and mitigations, as well as COVID-19 testing and vaccine requirements, will also be discussed.

This event will include a presentation followed by a Q&A session with:

Adriana Galvan, dean of undergraduate education

Andrea Kasko, chair, graduate council; professor of bioengineering at the Samueli School of Engineering

Megan McEvoy, chair, undergraduate council; professor of microbiology, immunology and molecular genetics

Michelle Sityar, executive officer, environment, health and safety

Dr. Peter Katona, chair, infection control working group; clinical professor of medicine, David Geffen School of Medicine; adjunct professor of public health, Fielding School of Public Health

Dr. Annabelle De St. Maurice, assistant professor of pediatrics in the division of infectious diseases, David Geffen School of Medicine; co-chief infection prevention officer, UCLA Health

Adrienne Malka, assistant director, insurance and risk management

Registration is now open. This event will also be livestreamed on YouTube. Questions may be submitted in advance through the registration page or directly by email to COVID19@ucla.edu. Those participating via Zoom will also be able to pose questions during the town hall. A video recording of the town hall will be available for viewing on the COVID-19 resources website after the event.