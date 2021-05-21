Faculty and staff are invited to attend the BruinTech Connect conference on May 27. The conference will feature a special talk from Chandra Bhatnagar, UCLA’s assistant vice chancellor for civil rights, as well as a series of 15-minute Teach One Thing presentations, led by people in the BruinTech community. The conference will conclude with an after-party featuring IT staff members’ obsessions and hobbies.

BruinTech is a diverse association of Bruin technologists who share a common mission for advancing technical knowledge and experience, encouraging innovation, and promoting participation among all our members. It strives to establish community relationships and foster professional development throughout the UCLA technical community while promoting digital citizenship with students, faculty, researchers and staff.

Register for the conference.