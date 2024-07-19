Current and former members of the NHPI Data Policy Lab at the APHA Conference. From left to right: Calvin Chang, Ninez Ponce, 'Alisi Tulua, Corina Penaia, Karla Thomas, and Brittany Morey.

UCLA’s Native Hawaiian and Pacific Islander Data Policy Lab has been named the inaugural recipient of the Narrative Change Award from the Asian & Pacific Islander American Health Forum.

The Narrative Change Award, which was bestowed July 18 at the Asian & Pacific Islander American Health Forum’s 2024 Health Equity Awards ceremony, is given to an “organization or individual that showcases exemplary leadership in championing and promoting the voice of our Asian American and NHPI communities.”

Housed within the UCLA Center for Health Policy Research, the Native Hawaiian and Pacific Islander Data Policy Lab was launched in August 2020 to address striking gaps within data and research for NHPIs. The lab has since expanded its mission beyond COVID-19, and it uses rigorous data and research to provide accessible tools on the overall health and health needs of the NHPI community. The lab has created several public data dashboards to give users an opportunity to compare statistics about housing, education levels, health and disability, among other characteristics across different racial and ethnic groups.

Read the full news release.