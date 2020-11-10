Ariana Anderson, assistant professor in residence of psychiatry and biobehavioral sciences, pitching her idea at the Faculty Innovation Fellowship pitch showcase.

People are invited to apply for UCLA’s third cohort of Faculty Innovation Fellows. Started by the Technology Development Group, the Office of Research and Creative Activities, and Startup UCLA, the fellows program is aimed at advancing entrepreneurship and startup culture among faculty across campus.

Open to all faculty and postdocs, the selectors plan to identify eight to 10 faculty-led teams to participate in dedicated mentoring with Startup UCLA. This program is a two-quarter “accelerator” focused on pitch development, business strategy, and venture consulting. It is designed to advance innovative academic projects into new startup companies, centers or non-profits.

The application for the 2020 cohort closes Nov. 29. Faculty Innovation Fellows information office hours and venture consulting meetings to answer your questions and discuss your projects will be held during November and details can be found on the Startup UCLA website.