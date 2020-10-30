The open enrollment to select a new health plan takes place from 8 a.m. on Oct. 29 through 5 p.m. on Nov. 24.

UC is offering the same plans as last year, with minimal increases in premiums — ranging from $0 to $12 per month. (2021 premiums for faculty and staff and 2021 premiums for retirees.) There are a few important changes you should know about, including increases to some medical plan cost-sharing amounts, a new administrator for flexible spending accounts and enhancements to legal insurance benefits.

UC welcomes all employees to UCPath and to UC’s first virtual benefits fair

All faculty and staff across the system will be enrolling for benefits on UCPath this year. Whether you’re new to UCPath or a long-time user, check out an open enrollment webinar from UCPath (PDF) for tips on navigating the enrollment process and an overview of this year’s choices and changes.

In another first, UC’s systemwide benefits fair opens online on Oct. 27 and is available 24/7 until open enrollment closes on Nov. 24. Explore virtual booths with resources, videos and representatives available to answer your questions.

2021 highlights

Cost-sharing changes for Kaiser, UC Blue & Gold HMO and UC Care

For Kaiser and UC Blue & Gold HMO, emergency room copayments are increasing from $75 to $125 if the patient is not admitted to the hospital.

For UC Care, there are changes to member cost-sharing amounts:

The calendar year deductible remains $0 when you see UC Select providers. For other providers, deductibles are increasing to $500 (preferred) and $750 (non-preferred) for individuals, and $1,000 (preferred) and $1,750 (non-preferred) for families.

The copayment for urgent care has decreased from $30 to $20. The copayment for emergency care has increased to $300 if the patient is not admitted to the hospital.

Coinsurance for preferred providers has increased from 20% to 30%.

The out-of-pocket maximum for individuals has increased to $6,100 (UC Select), $7,600 (preferred) and $9,600 (non-preferred).

The out-of-pocket maximum for family coverage has increased and $9,700 (UC Select), $14,200 (preferred) and $20,200 (non-preferred).

New administrator for flexible spending accounts (FSAs)

Discovery Benefits is the new FSA administrator, offering one account, one card and one mobile app for your Health and DepCare FSA — simply snap a photo with your phone to submit a claim or documentation.

Don’t forget — unlike your other benefits, you need to re-enroll in your health and/or dependent care FSA each year.

Legal insurance

New diversity and inclusion services are being added to further support the needs of UC’s diverse population, including domestic partnership agreements, funeral directives, hospital visitation authorizations, and gender identifier changes on government-issued documents.

Lower premiums for supplemental and expanded dependent life insurance

Premiums for supplemental and expanded dependent life insurance are decreasing an average of 7%.

Premium increase for voluntary long-term disability

Premiums for long-term disability are increasing an average of $10.50 per month. Costs vary depending on age, earnings and date of hire.