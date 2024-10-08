Both upcoming discussions can be attended in person or via Zoom.

UCLA Government and Community Relations, the UCLA Alumni Association and the Luskin School of Public Affairs will host a pair of educational events to offer insight about some of the state and local measures on voters’ ballots.

Both conversations, which can be attended in person or on Zoom, will be moderated by Jim Newton, a lecturer in the UCLA Luskin School of Public Affairs and founding editor in chief of UCLA Blueprint, a magazine covering the university's latest public policy research. Newton, who also lectures in the department of communications studies, is an expert on Los Angeles and California government and politics.

The series begins on Oct. 9 with “Understanding Key 2024 State Ballot Measures.” Shane Phillips, housing initiative project manager from the Luskin School’s Lewis Center for Regional Policy Studies, and Dean Florez, the former California state senator who earned a bachelor’s degree in political science from UCLA, will discuss statewide measures, primarily Propositions 33 and 36.

On Oct. 15, “Understanding Key 2024 Local Ballot Measures,” will focus on three measures local to Los Angeles city and county, including one that addresses potential corruption. The panel includes UCLA professors Michael Lens, an associate professor of urban planning and public policy at the Luskin School; Gary Segura, former Luskin School dean; and Zev Yaroslavsky, who leads the Luskin School’s Los Angeles Initiative and who served as an elected official in Los Angeles for over 40 years. (Disclosures: Segura is an advisor to Kamala Harris’ campaign in 2024.)

Both events will be free and open to the public, but registration is required.

Event co-hosts include UCLA School of Law, UCLA Health, the Latino Policy and Politics Institute, UCLA Campus Life and the UCLA Community Programs Office.