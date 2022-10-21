This year’s open enrollment — employees’ chance to sign up for or make changes to their benefits — will begin on Thursday, Oct. 27 at 8 a.m. and will end on Friday, Nov. 18 at 5 p.m. The University of California will continue to offer the same benefits as last year to faculty and staff, as well as a personalized support-resource for certain plans.

Open enrollment highlights for 2023:

Introducing Accolade

UC is introducing Accolade Health Care Advocate, a new resource for members of CORE, UC Care and UC Health Savings Plan (the PPO plans). Starting Jan. 1, 2023, Accolade will make it easier to find a doctor or therapist, resolve claims and navigate the health care system.

UC will also continue to offer Kaiser and UC Blue and Gold HMO plans in 2023. Watch for further information about UC benefits during open enrollment.

Learning resources

Employees will have more resources than ever to learn about their options, including:

Virtual enrollment fair

UC is hosting a virtual open enrollment fair throughout the enrollment period to help employees make informed choices. Representatives from the UC Office of the President Health and Welfare Plans will be hosting live webinars, offering pre-recorded presentations, and providing fact sheets and flyers regarding their services. These services will be available for remote access during the open enrollment period. Webinars will be hosted by Health Net, Kaiser and Fidelity, among others, and are open to all UCLA campus staff and faculty.