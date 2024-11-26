The path to retirement — while exciting and full of promise — can also be unexpectedly bumpy. In partnership with The UCLA Emeriti/Retirees Relations Center has partnered with UCLA’s Campus Human Resources to offer a new three-part workshop series to help UCLA staff navigate the road to this next life chapter. The workshops are designed for staff who are within five years of retirement. All three sessions will be held on Zoom. Registration is open.

Friday, Jan. 17, 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

UC Retirement Plan and Retiree Health Benefits

This session will help you to understand your retirement benefits and the steps you will need to take in order to retire from UC. A representative from the UC Retirement Administration Service Center will review a variety of topics, including income options, survivor benefits, examples of retirement benefits calculations, and an overview of retiree health care options and costs. Those who are unable to attend this session can view a webinar or review the UC retirement handbook.

Friday, Jan. 24, 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Preparing Financially for Retirement

In this two-part workshop, you will learn more about preparing financially. In the first half of the workshop, you will learn about the greatest financial risks faced by retirees and be introduced to an online income planning tool that will project income and expenses throughout your retirement. In the second half, you will learn more about the role Social Security benefits play as part of a retirement income strategy, including eligibility, benefits calculations and spousal benefits. Those who are unable to attend can visit myucretirement.com or call Fidelity at 866-682-7787.

Friday, Jan. 31, 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

Work/Life Transitions

Retirement is a major life transition that can bring unexpected changes to self-perception, relationships with family/friends and many other aspects of your life. During this interactive session, you will learn about strategies to make this next life chapter your best life chapter and hear from a panel of retirees who will share their personal retirement transition experiences. Those who are unable to attend can download the Steps to Retirement from UCLA brochure.

You are encouraged to register for all three classes, but if you have already taken CHR’s “Planning Your UC Retirement” workshop, you do not need to register for the first session.

For questions about registration, curriculum or other general questions, please contact Ayesha Dixon, director of the UCLA Emeriti/Retirees Relations Center, at adixon@errc.ucla.edu.