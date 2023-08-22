The recent fires on Maui have had a devastating effect on Hawaiians, resulting in mass destruction, loss of life and severe damage to air and water quality.

At UCLA, members of Student Affairs have reached out directly to support students in and from the impacted areas, and UCLA Health has made an initial donation of $5,000 to the American Red Cross, which is on the ground in Maui helping the survivors of the tragedy. (View a message to Bruins from Sean Inoue, executive director of the American Red Cross–Western Los Angeles, who is helping with these efforts.)

UCLA staff, faculty and students interested in providing support are encouraged to donate any amount to support the Red Cross’ efforts through the UCLA Health Maui Wildfire Recovery Fund.