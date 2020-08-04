Staff who have a payroll title of administrative specialist (and equivalent titles) or below are invited to apply for UCLA Campus Human Resources’ 2021 Staff Enrichment Program. This one-year program is designed to foster career development and provide skill-building opportunities for staff in administrative support positions.

The program includes:

A capstone project that provides opportunities for professional growth

Monthly workshops on skill development and career enhancement

Individual career coaching to create professional development plans for success

Assignments designed to apply the skills and tools taught during monthly workshops

Networking with program alumni and campus affiliate

Group presentations to enhance public speaking skills

Departmental support is required so that people can have enough time to participate in the program, which averages approximately 10 to 12 hours per month. During the year, close communication is maintained among participants, their supervisors, and program staff to ensure that development activities remain consistent with department needs. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, program activities will take place virtually, with the possibility of resuming in-person events and workshops when appropriate in the future. Further descriptions of the program components and expectations for participants, supervisors and the program manager can be found in the program handbook.

Program criteria

UCLA career employee with at least one year of service

Payroll title of Administrative Specialist (and equivalent titles) or below

A rating of “Meets Expectations” (or better) on the most current performance evaluation

Departmental support for participation (direct supervisor and department head)

Selected participants must have access to Zoom

The program application includes the digital participant application, (applicant’s information, five personal response questions and resume), and the digital supervisor recommendation. Sample application and recommendation can be found on the SEP page.

All components of the application are required and must be submitted before the application will be considered complete.

A selection committee reviews applications and recommends selected staff for in-person interviews. A final cohort of approximately 30 staff is selected and notified prior to winter closure.

Close association between participants, their supervisors and the program manager is maintained to ensure that individual career development plans and program activities remain consistent with the University's needs. Supervisors can expect that participants will need an average of 10-12 hours of release time each month. Cost is free to most departments and participants, however, please contact the program manager if you are a department within the UCLA Health System.

The deadline to apply is Monday, Sept, 14.

For more information about the Staff Enrichment Program or the application process, contact progam manager, Kelsey Duff, at kduff@chr.ucla.edu.