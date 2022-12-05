These workshops are designed for staff who are within five years of retirement.

In partnership with UCLA Campus Human Resources, the UCLA Emeriti/Retirees Relations Center is offering a three-part workshop series to help staff navigate the road retirement. These workshops are designed for staff who are within five years of retirement.

UC retirement plan and retiree health benefits

Friday, Jan. 13, 10 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

Preparing financially for retirement

Friday, Jan. 20, 10 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

Work/life transitions

Friday, Jan. 27, 10 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.

For questions about the curriculum, contact Ayesha Dixon, UCLA Emeriti/Retirees Relations Center, at adixon@errc.ucla.edu

For those who are unable to attend the first workshop, the UC Retirement Administration Service Center has produced a “Preparing to Retire” webinar. This webinar is the same presentation that will be given during the first session of the Path Forward to Retirement workshop series. In addition, detailed information is available in the UC retirement handbook, and on the retirement web page on the UC Net website.

Fidelity offers several resources on financial planning and social security, covered in the second workshop; including classes on the UCLA campus and one-on-one appointments. For more information, visit myucretirement.com or call Fidelity at 866-682-7787.

The work/life transitions workshop is interactive. The UCLA Emeriti/Retirees Relations Center publishes a “Retirement Toolkit” section of their website that outlines the steps one can take within five years of retirement to help ensure a smooth transition.