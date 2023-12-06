These workshops are designed for staff who are within five years of retirement.

A new three-part workshop series to help UCLA staff navigate the road to retirement is being offered by the UCLA Emeriti/Retirees Relations Center, in partnership with UCLA’s Campus Human Resources Center. These workshops are designed for staff who are within five years of retirement. All three sessions will be held on Zoom.



Friday, Jan. 12, 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

UC Retirement Plan and Retiree Health Benefits

Friday, Jan. 19, 10 a.m. to 12.:30 p.m.

Preparing Financially for Retirement

Friday, Jan. 26, 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

Work/Life Transitions

You are encouraged to register for all three classes, however, if you have already taken Campus Human Resources’ “Planning Your UC Retirement” workshop, you do not need to register for the first session.

For those who are unable to attend the first workshop, UCnet provides a recorded webinar that covers topics such as understanding UCRP pension benefits, retirement savings and retiree health coverage. In addition, detailed information is available in the UC retirement handbook (PDF).

Fidelity offers several resources on financial planning and social security, covered in the second workshop, including classes on the UCLA campus and one-on-one appointments. For more information, visit myucretirement.com or call Fidelity at 866-682-7787.

The work/life transitions workshop is interactive. The UCLA Emeriti/Retirees Relations Center publishes a “Retirement Toolkit” section of their website that outlines the steps one can take within five years of retirement to help ensure a smooth transition.

For questions about registration, curriculum or other general questions, please contact Ayesha Dixon, director of the UCLA Emeriti/Retirees Relations Center, at adixon@errc.ucla.edu