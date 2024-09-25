Reimagine your commute to UCLA and win prizes during Sustainable Transportation Month. Pledge to try sustainable transportation during October, and you’ll be entered to win gift cards and UCLA Football tickets.

UCLA offers a variety of affordable and convenient sustainable transportation options for eligible employees, including heavily discounted transit passes for the seven lines that serve UCLA, as well as many transit agencies throughout Los Angeles County. Employees can also access the UCLA Transportation carpool planning guide, including an online tool that can determine best routes to campus and connect carpoolers in the same area. Bruins who carpool share the cost of a discounted parking permit and gas.

Employees living closer to campus are encouraged to consider an active form of transportation, such as walking or biking. UCLA has miles of bike lanes, over 3,500 bicycle parking spaces and many other resources for cyclists — including benefits totaling $100 in value for eligible employees.

Visit an on-campus pop-up event to spin the prize wheel and learn all about sustainable transportation options:

Monday, Sept. 30, from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. at Gateway Plaza

Tuesday, Oct. 1, from 9 a.m. to noon at the Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center

Wednesday, Oct. 2, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on the Hill

Thursday, Oct. 3, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Wilson Plaza ( Sustainable Transportation Fair with giveaways and vendor exhibits)

UCLA Transportation will also be giving away Bike Month T-shirts and hosting its annual Bike Luncheon on Wednesday, Oct. 9, at Wilson Plaza. Registration is required.